Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $32.30, but opened at $33.59. Pharvaris shares last traded at $33.1850, with a volume of 5,585 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHVS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pharvaris from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Pharvaris from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Pharvaris from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on Pharvaris from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pharvaris presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pharvaris

Pharvaris Price Performance

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of -2.48.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pharvaris N.V. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Pharvaris news, Director Robert Glassman sold 14,493 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $558,850.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,880. This represents a 57.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David W. Nassif sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $218,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,521. The trade was a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 510,810 shares of company stock worth $18,563,973.

Institutional Trading of Pharvaris

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral treatments for hereditary angioedema (HAE) and other conditions involving bradykinin-mediated swelling. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Leiden, the Netherlands. Its lead candidate, deucrictibant, is an oral small-molecule antagonist of the bradykinin B2 receptor. Pharvaris is studying the candidate in different formulations for both on-demand treatment of HAE attacks and prevention of attacks.

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