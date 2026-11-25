Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and traded as high as $34.16. Pharvaris shares last traded at $33.92, with a volume of 302,247 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Pharvaris from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Pharvaris from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PHVS

Pharvaris Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of -2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pharvaris N.V. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pharvaris

In other Pharvaris news, CFO David Nassif sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $218,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,521. This represents a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Lesage sold 20,000 shares of Pharvaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 73,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,793.63. This trade represents a 21.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 510,810 shares of company stock worth $18,563,973 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Pharvaris

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the third quarter valued at about $4,758,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,758,000.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral treatments for hereditary angioedema (HAE) and other conditions involving bradykinin-mediated swelling. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Leiden, the Netherlands. Its lead candidate, deucrictibant, is an oral small-molecule antagonist of the bradykinin B2 receptor. Pharvaris is studying the candidate in different formulations for both on-demand treatment of HAE attacks and prevention of attacks.

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