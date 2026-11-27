PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX - Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% on Friday. The company traded as high as C$10.61 and last traded at C$10.55. Approximately 76,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 180,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.44.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded PHX Energy Services from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$11.88.

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PHX Energy Services Trading Up 1.1%

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$482.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.40.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of C$204.18 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PHX Energy Services

In other PHX Energy Services news, insider John Michael Hooks sold 128,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$1,545,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,510,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,129,648. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. Also, Director Michael Leslie Buker purchased 3,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.40 per share, with a total value of C$31,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 339,600 shares in the company, valued at C$3,531,840. This trade represents a 0.89% increase in their position. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,555 shares of company stock valued at $57,474 and have sold 326,100 shares valued at $3,941,250. Insiders own 11.86% of the company's stock.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy is a growth oriented, public oil and natural gas services company. The Corporation, through its directional drilling subsidiary entities provides horizontal and directional drilling services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies principally in Canada and the US. In connection with the services it provides, PHX Energy engineers, develops and manufactures leading-edge technologies. In recent years, PHX Energy has developed various new technologies that have positioned the Corporation as a technology leader in the horizontal and directional drilling services sector in North America.

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