Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.26 and traded as high as $15.45. Pitney Bowes shares last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 1,545,683 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBI. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pitney Bowes from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Pitney Bowes from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $17.30 price target on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 1.8%

The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $456.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.24 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 10.10%. Pitney Bowes's revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Pitney Bowes's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Pitney Bowes's dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

Insider Transactions at Pitney Bowes

In related news, EVP Todd Everett sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $168,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 86,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,350.72. The trade was a 10.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Wolf sold 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $2,434,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,187,776.32. The trade was a 67.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 581,172 shares of company stock valued at $9,730,554. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,473,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,683,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,762,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3,481.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,309,845 shares of the technology company's stock worth $21,377,000 after buying an additional 1,273,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,950,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes is a mailing and shipping technology company that provides products and services to businesses, government organizations and other customers. Its offerings include postage meters, mailing and shipping equipment, package and mail management software, and related support services. The company also provides shipping and mailing services, including solutions that help businesses prepare, process and send mail and parcels. Its products are designed to help customers manage mailing operations, compare shipping options and track shipments.

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