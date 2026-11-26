PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.85 and traded as low as $4.31. PolyPid shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 1,941,119 shares changing hands.

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Top PolyPid Stories

These are some of the PYPD stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA approved BACFENSSI, PolyPid’s locally applied, extended-release antibiotic to reduce surgical-site infections in certain colorectal surgery patients. In the Phase 3 SHIELD II trial, the infection rate was 3.8% with BACFENSSI versus 9.5% with standard care, a 60% relative reduction. It is the company’s first FDA-approved product. Reuters article

The FDA approved BACFENSSI, PolyPid’s locally applied, extended-release antibiotic to reduce surgical-site infections in certain colorectal surgery patients. In the Phase 3 SHIELD II trial, the infection rate was 3.8% with BACFENSSI versus 9.5% with standard care, a 60% relative reduction. It is the company’s first FDA-approved product. Neutral Sentiment: The approval is limited to patients weighing at least 45 kg undergoing colorectal surgery with incisions longer than 20 cm. A CMS decision on a potential additional reimbursement payment is expected in August 2027, and European review remains ongoing. PolyPid announcement

The approval is limited to patients weighing at least 45 kg undergoing colorectal surgery with incisions longer than 20 cm. A CMS decision on a potential additional reimbursement payment is expected in August 2027, and European review remains ongoing. Negative Sentiment: Investors may be focused on the gap between FDA approval and expected sales, as well as PolyPid’s reliance on Azurity to commercialize the product and risks around market adoption and reimbursement. A separate report also noted an analyst price-target reduction, tempering the upbeat target increases. Cantech Letter article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPD. Citizens Jmp set a $14.00 price objective on PolyPid in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded PolyPid from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of PolyPid in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPD

PolyPid Stock Down 17.7%

The business's 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a market cap of $87.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.43.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.15). Equities analysts expect that PolyPid Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyPid

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPD. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in PolyPid by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 199,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 84,731 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PolyPid by 18.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PolyPid by 32.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company's stock.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd. is an Israeli clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing products designed to deliver medicines locally and over an extended period. Its proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology is intended to control the release of drugs at the site where they are administered. The company's lead product candidate, D-PLEX100, uses the antibiotic doxycycline and is designed to be applied during surgery to provide sustained local drug delivery for the prevention of surgical-site infections.

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