Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE:PRIM - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $53.00 and last traded at $52.3810, with a volume of 2,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.35.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PRIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Primoris Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Primoris Services from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $172.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $113.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Primoris Services

Primoris Services Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock's 50-day moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average is $106.24.

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Corporation will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Primoris Services's payout ratio is presently 18.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter worth $2,919,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at $5,562,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 961 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2,327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 534 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,041,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation is a specialty contractor that provides engineering, construction, maintenance and related services for infrastructure projects. Its customers include utilities and companies in the energy, industrial and communications sectors. The company works on natural gas and electric infrastructure, pipelines, renewable energy facilities and other power-related projects. Its services can span project planning and design through construction, repair and ongoing maintenance. Primoris serves customers primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

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