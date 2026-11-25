Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $173.77 and last traded at $173.3850, with a volume of 30,476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.47.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Latest Procter & Gamble News

Here's some of the latest news about PG:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $157.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $23.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The company's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CAO Matthew Janzaruk sold 9,479 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,545,077.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,271 shares in the company, valued at $207,173. This trade represents a 88.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hesham Tohamy Abd El Hak sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.47, for a total transaction of $379,057.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,510,838.96. The trade was a 20.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 193,379 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,641 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Montgomery Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Paladin Partners LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harborfront Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company is a consumer goods company that develops, manufactures and markets products for everyday use. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, the company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Its products span beauty, grooming, health care, fabric and home care, and baby, feminine and family care. Well-known brands include Tide, Pampers, Gillette, Pantene, Olay, Oral-B, Crest, Dawn, Charmin and Bounty. Procter & Gamble sells its products in markets around the world through retail stores, e-commerce platforms and other distribution channels.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report