ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC - Get Free Report) shares were up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.9160. Approximately 131,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,489,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ProFrac from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ProFrac from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wall Street Zen cut ProFrac from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ProFrac in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProFrac currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $4.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACDC

ProFrac Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $554.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm's fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.19). ProFrac had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.66 million. On average, analysts predict that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACDC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,662 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in ProFrac by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,658 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ProFrac in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that supports onshore oil and natural gas producers, primarily in the United States. Its services focus on well completion, including hydraulic fracturing, which uses high-pressure fluid to help release hydrocarbons from underground formations. The company also provides wireline services used to prepare and monitor wells, and produces proppant and other materials used in completion operations. ProFrac's business includes equipment and manufacturing capabilities that support its oilfield services operations.

Further Reading

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