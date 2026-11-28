Shares of Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and traded as high as $25.99. Propel shares last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 118,575 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRL shares. Ventum Capital raised their price objective on Propel from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Ventum boosted their price objective on Propel from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotia raised their price target on shares of Propel from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Propel from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Propel from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Propel currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Propel

Propel Trading Up 1.8%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Propel (TSE:PRL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). Propel had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $201.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.95 million. Research analysts expect that Propel Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Propel Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Propel's previous quarterly dividend of $0.2550. Propel's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Propel news, insider Bradley Sherk sold 11,000 shares of Propel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $293,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,325.36. This trade represents a 23.01% decrease in their position. Also, insider Cindy Usprech sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $79,830.00. Insiders have sold a total of 27,687 shares of company stock valued at $728,000 over the last ninety days. 33.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Propel

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states. Through its CreditFresh brand, the company operates as a bank servicer that provides marketing, technology, and loan servicing services to unaffiliated, FDIC insured, state-chartered banks in the US (Bank Program).

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