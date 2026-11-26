Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA - Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and traded as low as $2.47. Protara Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 605,465 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TARA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Protara Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Protara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.25.

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Protara Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $158.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.54. The business's 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 89.8% in the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,843,795 shares of the company's stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 872,181 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,543,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 842,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 925,918 shares of the company's stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 430,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,267 shares of the company's stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 304,110 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company's stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for cancer and rare diseases. Its programs are investigational and are not approved for general use. The company's lead program, TARA-002, is a cell-based immunotherapy being studied for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations. Protara is also developing intravenous choline chloride for people with intestinal failure-associated liver disease. Protara was formed in 2019 through a merger involving ArTara Therapeutics.

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