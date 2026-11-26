Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS - Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and traded as high as $2.15. Pyxis Oncology shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 1,725,488 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Pyxis Oncology from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Pyxis Oncology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price objective on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Pyxis Oncology from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Oncology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PYXS

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

The business's 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $252.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYXS. T3 Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Pyxis Oncology by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,750 shares of the company's stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 221.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,598 shares of the company's stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 101,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company's stock.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing antibody-based medicines for people with difficult-to-treat cancers. Its research focuses on targeted therapies intended to attack tumors while limiting effects on healthy tissue. The company's pipeline includes PYX-201, an investigational antibody-drug conjugate designed to target EDB+ fibronectin, a protein found in the tumor microenvironment. The program reflects Pyxis Oncology's broader approach of using antibodies to direct cancer-fighting agents to tumor-associated targets.

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