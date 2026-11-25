Shares of Qfin Holdings Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.0890, with a volume of 91,948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Get Qfin alerts: Sign Up

Qfin News Roundup

These are some of the QFIN news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat reported Q3 EPS of $0.51 versus a $0.46 consensus estimate, and revenue of $460.65 million versus expectations of $435.84 million. MarketBeat earnings report

MarketBeat reported Q3 EPS of $0.51 versus a $0.46 consensus estimate, and revenue of $460.65 million versus expectations of $435.84 million. Neutral Sentiment: Reports differ on the EPS comparison: Zacks put Q3 earnings at $0.46 per share, in line with consensus. Both accounts indicate a much lower result than the $1.52 per share reported a year earlier; coverage also described adjusted earnings and revenue as down. Zacks earnings coverage

Reports differ on the EPS comparison: Zacks put Q3 earnings at $0.46 per share, in line with consensus. Both accounts indicate a much lower result than the $1.52 per share reported a year earlier; coverage also described adjusted earnings and revenue as down. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms publicized a securities class action covering investors who acquired QFIN securities from March 18 through August 25, 2026. Notices cite allegations involving company disclosures, including tax positions and loan-risk statements; these are allegations, not findings of liability. The lead-plaintiff deadline is November 27 or 30, depending on the notice. Class-action announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price target on shares of Qfin in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Qfin in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered Qfin from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Qfin from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Qfin from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qfin has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $12.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Qfin

Qfin Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $470.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $460.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.84 million. Qfin had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 22.23%. Analysts forecast that Qfin Holdings Inc. - Sponsored ADR will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qfin

In other Qfin news, Director Andrew Yan sold 330,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $2,481,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 326,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,456,784. This represents a 50.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 657,550 shares of company stock worth $4,889,121. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qfin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Qfin by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,285,976 shares of the company's stock worth $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 121,117 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Qfin by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,731 shares of the company's stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Qfin during the third quarter worth about $745,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qfin in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qfin during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qfin

Qifu Technology, Inc. NASDAQ: QFIN, formerly known as 360 DigiTech, operates a digital platform in China that connects consumers seeking credit with financial institutions. The company uses technology and data analysis to support credit assessment and loan matching. Its services include helping partner institutions acquire and assess borrowers, facilitating loan applications and providing support after loans are originated. Qifu also offers technology solutions to financial institutions to assist with their consumer lending operations.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qfin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qfin wasn't on the list.

While Qfin currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report