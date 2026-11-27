Qfin Holdings Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 10.9% during trading on Friday after Citigroup upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup now has a $5.20 price target on the stock. Qfin traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.7250. Approximately 1,504,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,778,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

QFIN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Qfin in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Qfin in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $15.40 target price on shares of Qfin in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qfin from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qfin from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $11.82.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Qfin

In other news, Director Andrew Yan sold 326,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $2,404,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 657,550 shares of company stock worth $4,889,121 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Latest Qfin News

Investors following QFIN have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup upgraded QFIN from “sell” to “neutral” and set a $5.20 price target, signaling a less bearish view of the stock. Citigroup rating information

Citigroup upgraded QFIN from “sell” to “neutral” and set a $5.20 price target, signaling a less bearish view of the stock. Positive Sentiment: A report on Q3 results highlighted that AI collection bots matched up to 94% of human recovery rates, while customer acquisition expenses fell 30% sequentially—potential efficiency gains that could help margins. Qfin Holdings: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

A report on Q3 results highlighted that AI collection bots matched up to 94% of human recovery rates, while customer acquisition expenses fell 30% sequentially—potential efficiency gains that could help margins. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage said the stock slumped after QFIN indicated extra caution in business planning, raising concerns about its near-term outlook. QFIN stock slumps after flagging extra caution in business planning

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Qfin by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,285,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 121,117 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Qfin by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,731 shares of the company's stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Qfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $745,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qfin Trading Up 10.9%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $575.27 million, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $524.96 million for the quarter. Qfin had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 18.29%. Analysts expect that Qfin Holdings Inc. - Sponsored ADR will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qfin

Qifu Technology, Inc. NASDAQ: QFIN, formerly known as 360 DigiTech, operates a digital platform in China that connects consumers seeking credit with financial institutions. The company uses technology and data analysis to support credit assessment and loan matching. Its services include helping partner institutions acquire and assess borrowers, facilitating loan applications and providing support after loans are originated. Qifu also offers technology solutions to financial institutions to assist with their consumer lending operations.

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