Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $170.82 and traded as high as $180.40. Qualcomm shares last traded at $178.30, with a volume of 9,767,696 shares changing hands.

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Latest Qualcomm News

Here's some of the latest news about QCOM:

Positive Sentiment: A broad rally in chip stocks was a near-term tailwind for QCOM, with market-wide strength helping lift semiconductor shares. Qualcomm Stock Is Up as Chip Stocks Rally With Market

A broad rally in chip stocks was a near-term tailwind for QCOM, with market-wide strength helping lift semiconductor shares. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm’s CEO award is tied to the stock reaching $500, a structure that could align executive rewards with substantial long-term shareholder gains. The award is a potential incentive signal, rather than evidence of near-term business improvement. Qualcomm Stocks Climb After Tying CEO Award to $500 Share Price

Qualcomm’s CEO award is tied to the stock reaching $500, a structure that could align executive rewards with substantial long-term shareholder gains. The award is a potential incentive signal, rather than evidence of near-term business improvement. Positive Sentiment: One report highlights a roughly $5 billion growth opportunity in a fast-growing Qualcomm business, saying demand is strong but supply is limiting expansion. Success could help diversify the company beyond handsets, though execution and supply capacity remain important. Qualcomm Is Betting Big on a $5 Billion Opportunity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Freedom Capital upgraded Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Qualcomm from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $196.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Qualcomm Stock Up 5.7%

The firm has a market cap of $190.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.70. The stock's 50 day moving average is $176.02 and its 200 day moving average is $170.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 177,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,513,600. This represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $404,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,672,368.70. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,023 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,363. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualcomm

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the second quarter worth approximately $17,583,115,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,763,263 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $9,750,123,000 after acquiring an additional 671,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,764,371 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $3,269,355,000 after acquiring an additional 664,069 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,202,619 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $3,178,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,195,741 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,884,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,908 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a technology company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, it develops wireless communications technologies and semiconductor products used in mobile devices and other connected products. Through its semiconductor business, Qualcomm designs processors, modems, radio-frequency components and connectivity platforms, including products marketed under the Snapdragon brand. Its technologies also support automotive applications, such as in-vehicle connectivity and computing, and Internet of Things devices.

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