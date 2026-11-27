Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $180.40 and last traded at $178.30. Approximately 9,764,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 15,084,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.66.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Qualcomm from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Arete Research raised Qualcomm to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $196.47.

View Our Latest Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Trading Up 5.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $190.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.63.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Qualcomm had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Akash Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $404,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,368.70. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 177,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,513,600. This represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,023 shares of company stock worth $6,506,363. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualcomm

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the second quarter worth about $17,583,115,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Qualcomm by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,763,263 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $9,750,123,000 after acquiring an additional 671,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,764,371 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $3,269,355,000 after acquiring an additional 664,069 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 22.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,202,619 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $3,178,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,720 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,195,741 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,884,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a technology company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, it develops wireless communications technologies and semiconductor products used in mobile devices and other connected products. Through its semiconductor business, Qualcomm designs processors, modems, radio-frequency components and connectivity platforms, including products marketed under the Snapdragon brand. Its technologies also support automotive applications, such as in-vehicle connectivity and computing, and Internet of Things devices.

Further Reading

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