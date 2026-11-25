Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $168.95 and last traded at $168.66. 13,795,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 15,106,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.96.

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Qualcomm News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about QCOM:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Qualcomm from $265.00 to $170.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Qualcomm from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $196.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is $176.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $180.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.12 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 177,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,513,600. This represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ann Chaplin sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $242,471.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,271 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,357.34. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,023 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,363. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. ABS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raffa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Team Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a technology company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, it develops wireless communications technologies and semiconductor products used in mobile devices and other connected products. Through its semiconductor business, Qualcomm designs processors, modems, radio-frequency components and connectivity platforms, including products marketed under the Snapdragon brand. Its technologies also support automotive applications, such as in-vehicle connectivity and computing, and Internet of Things devices.

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