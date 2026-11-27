Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 12.1% on Friday. The company traded as high as $207.00 and last traded at $220.23. 268,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 768,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.38.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Qualys from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $241.00 to $215.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $208.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QLYS

Qualys Stock Up 12.1%

The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.41.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $188.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $186.63 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 2,659 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.66, for a total value of $557,485.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,300,489.28. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total transaction of $781,217.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 66,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,636,167.49. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,464 shares of company stock worth $4,001,126 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $792,316,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter worth about $197,624,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1,034.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 765,229 shares of the software maker's stock worth $143,251,000 after purchasing an additional 697,763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Qualys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,099 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $67,041,000 after purchasing an additional 45,718 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 27.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 663,092 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $124,131,000 after purchasing an additional 141,603 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance software to help organizations identify and manage cybersecurity risks. Its platform brings together information about an organization's IT assets and security posture to support vulnerability management, threat detection, and compliance activities. Qualys offers products and services for vulnerability assessment and remediation, cloud security, endpoint protection, web application security, and policy compliance. Its solutions are designed to help customers monitor systems across cloud environments, on-premises infrastructure, and other connected assets.

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