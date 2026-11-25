Quantinuum Inc. (NASDAQ:QNT - Get Free Report) shares were up 7.6% on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $32.90 and last traded at $32.63. 1,259,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,365,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

Get Quantinuum alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on QNT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Quantinuum from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Quantinuum in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a "sell (d)" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Quantinuum from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Quantinuum from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "hold" rating on shares of Quantinuum in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quantinuum has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Quantinuum

Quantinuum Stock Up 7.3%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion and a PE ratio of -43.39.

Quantinuum (NASDAQ:QNT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quantinuum Inc. will post -3.70 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantinuum

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Quantinuum during the second quarter valued at about $92,418,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Quantinuum by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,681,316 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,804,000 after buying an additional 989,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Quantinuum during the third quarter worth $18,491,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Quantinuum during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,669,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quantinuum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,304,000.

About Quantinuum

Quantinuum develops quantum computers, software and cybersecurity products for businesses, researchers and government organizations. Its work includes trapped-ion quantum systems, tools for programming and managing quantum applications, and services focused on quantum chemistry and data security. The company was formed in 2021 through the combination of Honeywell Quantum Solutions and Cambridge Quantum, bringing together quantum hardware and software capabilities. Its offerings include the H-series quantum computers, the TKET software development kit and InQuanto, a platform for quantum chemistry research.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quantinuum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quantinuum wasn't on the list.

While Quantinuum currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report