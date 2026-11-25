QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.2050, with a volume of 84,193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Research upgraded QuidelOrtho from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $13.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QDEL

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 5.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $557.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $618.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. QuidelOrtho's revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 70,748 shares of the company's stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company's stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,400 shares of the company's stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company's stock.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation develops and manufactures diagnostic testing products used in healthcare settings. Its offerings include tests and instruments for immunoassay, molecular diagnostics, clinical chemistry, and transfusion medicine, as well as rapid tests designed for point-of-care use. The company serves hospitals, clinical laboratories, blood banks, physician offices, and other healthcare providers. Its product lines include the VITROS clinical laboratory systems, ORTHO VISION blood-bank analyzers, and Sofia rapid diagnostic platforms.

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