QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and traded as high as $12.21. QXO shares last traded at $11.9650, with a volume of 28,442,121 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on QXO. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of QXO from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of QXO in a report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 price objective on shares of QXO and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of QXO from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of QXO from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QXO

QXO Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.42.

QXO (NYSE:QXO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. QXO had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QXO, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Finepoint Capital LP increased its position in QXO by 30.7% during the second quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 18,113,850 shares of the company's stock worth $313,007,000 after buying an additional 4,255,435 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QXO in the second quarter worth $62,961,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QXO during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,919,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in QXO during the third quarter worth about $25,720,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in QXO during the third quarter worth approximately $23,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company's stock.

QXO Company Profile

QXO, Inc. is a distributor of building products serving contractors and other customers in the construction industry. Its offerings include roofing materials, waterproofing products and complementary building supplies for residential and commercial projects. QXO expanded its business through its acquisition of Beacon Roofing Supply in 2025, bringing Beacon's distribution network and product expertise into the company. Beacon serves customers across the United States and Canada. QXO is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brad Jacobs, an entrepreneur whose previous leadership roles include executive positions at XPO and United Rentals.

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