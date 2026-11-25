Shares of QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO - Get Free Report) rose 7.1% during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.8030. Approximately 13,289,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 16,757,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of QXO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of QXO from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 price objective on shares of QXO and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of QXO in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on QXO

QXO Stock Up 7.9%

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.42.

QXO (NYSE:QXO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.86 billion. QXO had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QXO, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of QXO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Finepoint Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of QXO by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 18,113,850 shares of the company's stock worth $313,007,000 after buying an additional 4,255,435 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,961,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of QXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,919,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QXO in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,720,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in QXO during the third quarter worth approximately $23,009,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QXO

QXO, Inc. is a distributor of building products serving contractors and other customers in the construction industry. Its offerings include roofing materials, waterproofing products and complementary building supplies for residential and commercial projects. QXO expanded its business through its acquisition of Beacon Roofing Supply in 2025, bringing Beacon's distribution network and product expertise into the company. Beacon serves customers across the United States and Canada. QXO is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brad Jacobs, an entrepreneur whose previous leadership roles include executive positions at XPO and United Rentals.

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