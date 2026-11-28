RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.42 and traded as high as $73.89. RadNet shares last traded at $73.9780, with a volume of 288,444 shares trading hands.

Get RadNet alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on RadNet in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of RadNet from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Research cut RadNet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of RadNet in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of RadNet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Read Our Latest Report on RDNT

RadNet Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.66.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $638.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. RadNet's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RadNet news, EVP Mital Patel sold 44,661 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $3,506,335.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 155,514 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,404.14. This trade represents a 22.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RadNet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the second quarter worth about $675,768,000. JB Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,821,842. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in RadNet in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,765,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in RadNet during the second quarter worth approximately $39,054,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth about $30,586,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc. is a provider of outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Through a network of imaging centers, the company offers patients and referring physicians access to diagnostic examinations outside of hospital settings. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET), mammography, ultrasound, X-ray and other imaging procedures. RadNet also develops and provides health technology, including artificial intelligence tools and software designed to support medical imaging and radiology workflows.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RadNet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RadNet wasn't on the list.

While RadNet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important. Get This Free Report