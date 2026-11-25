Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $30.16 and last traded at $30.2420, with a volume of 64,571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

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Reaves Utility Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.91.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reaves Utility Income Fund

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Grimes acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $160,450. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Reaves Utility Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 27.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,361,230 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $53,469,000 after acquiring an additional 290,771 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 111.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 172,636 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 90,986 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 576,373 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $22,639,000 after purchasing an additional 41,008 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 80,653 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,770 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,098 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,432 shares during the last quarter.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed-end investment company that seeks to provide investors with current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities of companies in the utility sector, including businesses involved in electric, gas and water services, as well as telecommunications and related infrastructure. The fund is advised by Reaves Asset Management, an investment adviser focused on utility and infrastructure companies. Its portfolio is principally focused on U.S. businesses, though the fund may also invest in securities of companies based outside the United States.

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