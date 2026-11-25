Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 8.5% on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.4510. Approximately 5,365,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 19,972,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $5.90 to $5.60 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.43.

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Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.81 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 697.15% and a negative return on equity of 47.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 162,156 shares in the company, valued at $810,780. This trade represents a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $242,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,108,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,564,109.08. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 167,408 shares of company stock valued at $701,276 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.65% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $7,370,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,496,831 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 384,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,462,631 shares of the company's stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 331,048 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,610,726 shares of the company's stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 344,035 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 574,637 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 224,332 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company that uses automation, large-scale biological and chemical data, and machine learning to discover and develop medicines. Its platform, known as Recursion OS, is designed to identify relationships between biological processes and potential treatments. The company develops drug candidates for areas including rare diseases and oncology, and it also works with pharmaceutical partners on drug discovery and development. Its research combines laboratory experiments with computational analysis to evaluate potential therapeutic targets and compounds.

Further Reading

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