Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $991.83 and last traded at $970.3650, with a volume of 60,756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $987.09.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $850.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $913.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $909.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $836.99 and a 200-day moving average of $754.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $20.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $16.51 by $3.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.83 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 58.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is 8.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine Poon sold 7,830 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $969.09, for a total value of $7,587,974.70. Following the sale, the director owned 5,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,057,680.71. This represents a 60.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Huda Zoghbi sold 7,439 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $970.46, for a total value of $7,219,251.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,652,693.38. This represents a 81.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,039 shares of company stock worth $29,825,285. 6.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,682,636,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $473,872,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $472,950,000. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 560.7% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 671,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $508,831,000 after buying an additional 569,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $323,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. Its research and product portfolio spans areas including eye disease, allergic and inflammatory conditions, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic disorders, infectious diseases and rare conditions. The company's medicines include EYLEA for certain eye diseases, Dupixent for inflammatory conditions and Libtayo for cancer. Regeneron also develops and markets treatments with pharmaceutical partners, including Sanofi, and its products reach patients in the United States and international markets through its own operations and collaborations.

Further Reading

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