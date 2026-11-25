REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX - Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and traded as high as $8.32. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 974,967 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $544.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.89 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 113.85% and a negative return on equity of 203.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth $2,510,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 18.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,681,187 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 259,734 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 50.0% in the third quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company's stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for inherited diseases and other serious conditions. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, the company uses its proprietary NAV AAV gene-delivery platform to develop treatments intended to deliver genetic material to patients' cells. Its research programs have included RGX-314, an investigational gene therapy for retinal diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, and candidates for conditions including Hunter syndrome and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

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