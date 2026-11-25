Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $278.42 and last traded at $278.3890, with a volume of 156,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.47.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $293.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays set a $292.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.60. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.69 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 30.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Reinsurance Group of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP Jonathan Porter sold 3,852 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.53, for a total value of $1,045,933.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,995,790.49. The trade was a 25.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Balance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 62.7% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is a global life and health reinsurer. It works with insurance companies to help them manage risks and support the development and distribution of insurance products. Its services include life and health reinsurance, as well as solutions involving longevity risk and asset-intensive reinsurance. RGA also provides underwriting expertise, data and analytics, and product and risk-management support to its clients. Founded in 1973, RGA serves clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

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