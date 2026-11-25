Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $7.1630, with a volume of 1,685,025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Rigetti Computing from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rigetti Computing from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Rigetti Computing from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Rigetti Computing from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 1.8%

The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 737.60%. Rigetti Computing's revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Rigetti Computing news, CEO Subodh Kulkarni sold 120,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $1,881,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 140,411 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,201,644.48. The trade was a 46.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO David Rivas sold 9,277 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $72,175.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 307,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,393,361.40. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 186,492 shares of company stock worth $2,579,448 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGTI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rigetti Computing by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,029,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,281 shares during the period. Burr Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,181,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 695.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 176,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,297,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 174,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company's stock.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing develops superconducting quantum computers and related software. Its work spans the design and manufacture of quantum processors, as well as systems that connect quantum processors with conventional computing infrastructure. The company offers access to its quantum computers and development tools through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. It also provides quantum hardware for on-premises use, serving customers and research organizations exploring quantum applications. Founded in 2013 by physicist Chad Rigetti, the company is based in Berkeley, California.

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