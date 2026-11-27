RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) was down 3.7% on Friday. The stock traded as low as $70.48 and last traded at $68.5060. Approximately 514,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,943,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.13.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on RingCentral from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. FBN Securities reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of RingCentral from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $41.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $95.43.

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RingCentral Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $676.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $667.30 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.1250 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. RingCentral's payout ratio is 6.61%.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 7,046 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $508,016.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 146,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,577,070. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Amy Shenkan sold 1,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $99,716.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,440.12. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 89,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,367,587 over the last three months. 7.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 2.6% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the software maker's stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the software maker's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the software maker's stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 349 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in RingCentral by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,521 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc. provides cloud-based communications and collaboration services for businesses. Its offerings combine business phone service, video meetings, team messaging and related tools in a unified communications platform. The company also offers contact center services that help organizations manage customer interactions across channels, along with integrations with business software. Its services are delivered to organizations in multiple countries and regions. RingCentral was founded in 1999 by Vlad Shmunis, who serves as the company's founder, chairman and chief executive officer.

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