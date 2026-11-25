Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 3.2% on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $11.86 and last traded at $11.71. Approximately 29,258,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 29,462,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. StoneX reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Yorkville Ives began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.64. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.68%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, insider Michael John Callahan sold 15,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,001,776 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,026,640. The trade was a 1.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 163.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,693 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 179,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,915,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 47.9% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 394,487 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 127,788 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $4,189,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $6,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company's stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures electric vehicles and related technology. Its consumer lineup includes the R1T electric pickup truck and R1S electric sport utility vehicle, while its commercial offerings include electric delivery vans and fleet services. Founded in 2009 by RJ Scaringe, the company began delivering its R1T and R1S vehicles in 2021. Rivian also develops vehicle software, charging solutions and services intended to support its consumer and commercial customers.

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