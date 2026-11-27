Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.2050. Approximately 15,172,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 29,401,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.68%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, insider Michael John Callahan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,001,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,026,640. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,331,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,338 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,550 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 68.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,397,741 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $20,882,000 after acquiring an additional 565,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company's stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc. is an American electric-vehicle company that designs, develops and manufactures vehicles and related technologies. Founded in 2009 by RJ Scaringe, the company is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates a vehicle manufacturing plant in Normal, Illinois. Rivian's consumer vehicles include the R1T electric pickup and R1S electric SUV, designed for both everyday use and outdoor activities. The company also produces electric delivery vans for commercial customers and develops vehicle software, charging solutions and related services.

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