Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) was up 2.3% on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $48.16 and last traded at $47.02. Approximately 19,713,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 22,525,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.98.

Get Rocket Lab alerts: Sign Up

More Rocket Lab News

Investors following RKLB have been watching these news items:

Negative Sentiment: Mizuho initiated coverage with an Underperform rating and a $40 price target, citing downside from the recent share price. The bearish call adds pressure as investors weigh the stock’s valuation against future earnings potential. Mizuho rating and price target

Mizuho initiated coverage with an Underperform rating and a $40 price target, citing downside from the recent share price. The bearish call adds pressure as investors weigh the stock’s valuation against future earnings potential. Negative Sentiment: Rocket Lab is also being swept up in weakness across space stocks, with reports describing ETF sales and sector declines amid concerns around SpaceX-related merger developments. This broader selling may weigh on RKLB independently of company-specific news. ETF sales of Rocket Lab shares

Rocket Lab is also being swept up in weakness across space stocks, with reports describing ETF sales and sector declines amid concerns around SpaceX-related merger developments. This broader selling may weigh on RKLB independently of company-specific news. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on Neutron, which has yet to fly. Delays could defer the payoff from the new contracts, while the company’s high valuation leaves limited room for execution setbacks. Rocket Lab growth and Neutron execution risks

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on RKLB shares. Berenberg Bank set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on Rocket Lab from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rocket Lab from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Rocket Lab from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Stock Up 2.3%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of -130.61 and a beta of 3.15.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

In related news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 7,533 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $378,834.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 243,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,239,781.36. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Adam Spice sold 140,157 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $9,925,918.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,155,967 shares in the company, valued at $81,865,582.94. This represents a 10.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 549,561 shares of company stock worth $33,301,004 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,124,970,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 460.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,627,204 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $2,691,544,000 after purchasing an additional 31,731,804 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the second quarter worth $245,764,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $437,280,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 21.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,131,016 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $218,170,000 after buying an additional 553,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is a space company that provides launch services and spacecraft and satellite systems for commercial, civil, and national security customers. Founded in 2006 by Peter Beck, the company operates internationally, with headquarters in Long Beach, California, and launch operations in New Zealand and the United States. Its launch business centers on Electron, a small orbital rocket designed to carry satellites to space, and HASTE, a suborbital vehicle used for hypersonic test missions. Rocket Lab is also developing Neutron, a larger launch vehicle.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rocket Lab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Lab wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Lab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public. Get This Free Report