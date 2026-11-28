Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and traded as high as $2.5750. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.5060, with a volume of 1,024,977 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $279.82 million, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other news, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 75,364 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $256,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 598,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,862.60. This trade represents a 11.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,236 shares of company stock valued at $289,887. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 33,621 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 418.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 319,311 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 257,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,027 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 434,505 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,729 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company's stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing gene therapies for rare, serious diseases, with a focus on inherited disorders that often affect children. Its research programs use lentiviral and adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector technologies to deliver therapeutic genes to patients' cells. The company's pipeline has included programs targeting conditions such as Fanconi anemia, leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, pyruvate kinase deficiency, Danon disease and arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy.

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