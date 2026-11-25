Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $225.48 and traded as high as $227.82. Ross Stores shares last traded at $226.18, with a volume of 3,117,005 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $265.00 to $258.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Ross Stores from a "buy (a)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $315.00 to $307.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $271.78.

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Ross Stores Stock Up 4.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm's 50-day moving average is $230.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.48. The stock has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.18% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Ross Stores has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.160-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-8.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4450 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO James Conroy sold 49,205 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.48, for a total value of $11,291,563.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,349 shares in the company, valued at $30,830,408.52. This trade represents a 26.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen C. Brinkley sold 6,424 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.66, for a total value of $1,475,335.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,865,383.90. The trade was a 11.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% in the third quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 1,047 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1.9% during the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,026 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc. is an off-price retailer operating Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS. Its stores offer name-brand and designer merchandise at discounted prices, with product selection and availability varying by location and season. Ross Dress for Less sells apparel, footwear, accessories, home fashions, furnishings, and other merchandise for the whole family. dd's DISCOUNTS offers a similar off-price assortment, including clothing, shoes, home goods, and related products. The company traces its origins to a department store founded in San Bruno, California, in 1950.

Further Reading

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