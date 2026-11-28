Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Get Free Report) TSE: RGL's share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.41 and traded as high as $253.76. Royal Gold shares last traded at $250.4460, with a volume of 361,475 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $337.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $315.00 to $311.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Royal Gold from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $315.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RGLD

Royal Gold Trading Up 3.8%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD - Get Free Report) TSE: RGL last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $464.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.84 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 47.69%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5250 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is an increase from Royal Gold's previous quarterly dividend of $0.4750. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Royal Gold's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,177,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,762,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,392,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,124,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth about $69,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company's stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Founded in 1981, it acquires and manages royalties, streams and similar interests in mines and mineral projects. Rather than operating mines, Royal Gold provides financing to mining companies in exchange for rights to a portion of future production or revenue. Under streaming agreements, it typically receives the right to purchase a specified amount of metal at an agreed price. The company's interests span operating mines and projects at various stages of development and exploration in multiple regions, including North and South America, Africa and Australia.

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