Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $1.80. Sabre shares last traded at $1.7950, with a volume of 1,769,145 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SABR. Zacks Research raised shares of Sabre from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sabre from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Sabre from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Sabre

Sabre Trading Up 5.6%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $738.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $731.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sabre Corporation will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at about $114,425,000. Arini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth about $81,719,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 47.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,462,291 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sabre by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,339,024 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new position in Sabre during the third quarter worth about $8,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation is a travel technology company that operates a global marketplace connecting travel suppliers, including airlines and hotels, with travel agencies and other buyers. Its platform supports the search, booking, and management of travel services. The company also provides software used by airlines and hospitality businesses to manage operations and customer services. Its products include airline reservation and operations systems, hotel technology, and tools for travel agencies to shop for and book travel.

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