SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $23.54 and last traded at $23.6460, with a volume of 376,182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SailPoint from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on SailPoint from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating on shares of SailPoint in a report on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on SailPoint in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SailPoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SAIL

SailPoint Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.08.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. SailPoint had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. SailPoint has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SailPoint, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Matt Mills sold 42,442 shares of SailPoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $836,531.82. Following the sale, the president owned 2,292,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,192,507.12. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 52,822 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $1,041,121.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,626,381 shares in the company, valued at $32,055,969.51. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 524,579 shares of company stock worth $10,532,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SailPoint

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in SailPoint by 33.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 5,361,087 shares of the company's stock worth $109,151,000 after buying an additional 1,343,162 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SailPoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,173,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SailPoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,050,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SailPoint by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 4,350,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,575,000 after purchasing an additional 195,561 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SailPoint by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,362 shares during the period.

About SailPoint

SailPoint Technologies is a cybersecurity company focused on identity security. Its software helps organizations manage and govern digital identities and control who can access applications, data and other technology resources. The company's offerings include its Identity Security Cloud platform and IdentityIQ software. These products support tasks such as identity lifecycle management, access requests, provisioning and access reviews, helping organizations apply security policies across cloud and on-premises environments.

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