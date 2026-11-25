Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 5.6% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $67.02 and last traded at $73.61. Approximately 121,414,336 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 118,242,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.95.

Specifically, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 1,968 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $192,883.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 332,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,573,133.45. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 26,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $2,367,195.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 139,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,721,311.90. This trade represents a 15.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNDK shares. Fox Advisors downgraded Sandisk from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Sandisk from $362.50 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Sandisk from $234.38 to $256.25 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.03.

Read Our Latest Report on Sandisk

Recent Sandisk Headlines

These are some of the SNDK headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Recent company results and management’s revenue outlook were strong, and AI inference demand is supporting growth in high-capacity data-center flash storage. These factors provide a counterpoint to worries about a weakening memory cycle. Why Sandisk Stock Fell Despite Surging Profits

Recent company results and management’s revenue outlook were strong, and AI inference demand is supporting growth in high-capacity data-center flash storage. These factors provide a counterpoint to worries about a weakening memory cycle. Negative Sentiment: The selling is also part of a wider retreat from AI and memory stocks, with reports citing weaker memory-price expectations and tariff concerns across the sector. That risk-off backdrop may be amplifying concerns specific to Sandisk. Sandisk Drops Amid Broad Technology Selloff

The selling is also part of a wider retreat from AI and memory stocks, with reports citing weaker memory-price expectations and tariff concerns across the sector. That risk-off backdrop may be amplifying concerns specific to Sandisk. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales have added a cautious signal, although one reported executive transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Sandisk EVP Share Sale

Sandisk Trading Down 5.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $94.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 5.66. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $163.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.03.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The data storage provider reported $49.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.77 by $43.74. Sandisk had a net margin of 67.04% and a return on equity of 125.70%. The company had revenue of $11.03 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandisk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $14 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Share repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Sandisk

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atomic Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 15 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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