Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $54.39, but opened at $53.05. Sanofi shares last traded at $53.6040, with a volume of 1,015,260 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Sanofi from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanofi from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sanofi from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.00.

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Sanofi Trading Down 1.7%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. Sanofi had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $17.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 5.00 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $875,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sanofi by 39.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,900,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $614,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,533 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,577,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Sanofi by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,280 shares of the company's stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,518,272 shares of the company's stock worth $103,828,000 after acquiring an additional 312,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company's stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Paris, France. It researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines and vaccines for patients and healthcare providers around the world. The company's medicines address conditions including immunological and inflammatory diseases, rare diseases, neurological disorders and cancer. Its portfolio includes Dupixent, developed in collaboration with Regeneron, and treatments for certain rare genetic and blood disorders. Sanofi also develops vaccines for seasonal and other infectious diseases.

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