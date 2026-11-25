Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded the stock from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $51.90, but opened at $53.64. Sanofi shares last traded at $53.9310, with a volume of 1,449,702 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised Sanofi from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Sanofi from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.00.

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Sanofi News Summary

These are some of the SNY news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its rating to “overweight” from “equal weight,” Bank of America upgraded Sanofi to “buy” from “neutral,” and Royal Bank of Canada moved to “outperform” from “sector perform.” Barclays rating update RBC rating update

Barclays raised its rating to “overweight” from “equal weight,” Bank of America upgraded Sanofi to “buy” from “neutral,” and Royal Bank of Canada moved to “outperform” from “sector perform.” Positive Sentiment: Sanofi agreed to acquire Insmed for $41 billion in cash, adding two marketed respiratory medicines and pipeline assets in respiratory disease, immunology and rare diseases. The deal is intended to broaden growth beyond Dupixent, and Sanofi expects it to become EPS-accretive by the end of 2028. Sanofi acquisition announcement

Sanofi agreed to acquire Insmed for $41 billion in cash, adding two marketed respiratory medicines and pipeline assets in respiratory disease, immunology and rare diseases. The deal is intended to broaden growth beyond Dupixent, and Sanofi expects it to become EPS-accretive by the end of 2028. Negative Sentiment: The $41 billion all-cash price makes this a substantial commitment. Investors will weigh the strategic growth opportunity against the cost and the execution required to integrate Insmed and deliver the expected returns.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sanofi by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,900,060 shares of the company's stock worth $614,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,533 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sanofi by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,484,350 shares of the company's stock worth $456,956,000 after purchasing an additional 940,342 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,652,139 shares of the company's stock worth $233,038,000 after buying an additional 129,575 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Sanofi by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,999,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,837,000 after purchasing an additional 154,974 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 21.4% during the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 3,221,234 shares of the company's stock worth $132,811,000 after buying an additional 567,260 shares during the period. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Up 3.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.40.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.48. Sanofi had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $17.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi is a France-based global biopharmaceutical company that researches, develops, manufactures and markets medicines and vaccines. Its work spans areas including immunology, oncology, rare diseases and neurology, as well as preventive vaccines. The company's portfolio includes Dupixent, an immunology medicine developed with Regeneron, and vaccines for diseases such as influenza and meningitis. Sanofi serves patients and healthcare providers in markets around the world. Sanofi traces its origins to a company established in France in 1973.

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