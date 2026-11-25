Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining (NASDAQ:SCZM - Get Free Report) traded up 7.9% on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.3880. Approximately 305,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 518,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCZM. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Santacruz Silver Mining from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Santacruz Silver Mining from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Santacruz Silver Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32.

Santacruz Silver Mining (NASDAQ:SCZM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Santacruz Silver Mining had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $153.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $118.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Santacruz Silver Mining will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Santacruz Silver Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCZM. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Santacruz Silver Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,091,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Santacruz Silver Mining in the third quarter valued at about $2,547,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Santacruz Silver Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Santacruz Silver Mining in the third quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Santacruz Silver Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canadian mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and other metals. Its operations and mining assets are primarily located in Bolivia, where it produces metal-bearing concentrates that include silver, zinc and lead. The company's Bolivian portfolio includes the Bolívar and Porco mines and the Caballo Blanco group of mining properties. It also has mineral processing facilities that support the treatment of ore from its operations.

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