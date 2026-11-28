Santacruz Silver Mining (NASDAQ:SCZM - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.98 and traded as high as $8.39. Santacruz Silver Mining shares last traded at $8.2710, with a volume of 435,090 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Santacruz Silver Mining from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Santacruz Silver Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Santacruz Silver Mining from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Santacruz Silver Mining currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCZM

Santacruz Silver Mining Trading Up 10.1%

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $769.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85.

Santacruz Silver Mining (NASDAQ:SCZM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Santacruz Silver Mining had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $153.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Santacruz Silver Mining will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Santacruz Silver Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Santacruz Silver Mining in the third quarter valued at $7,494,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Santacruz Silver Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,091,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Santacruz Silver Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,547,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Santacruz Silver Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Santacruz Silver Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canadian mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and other metals. Its operations and mining assets are primarily located in Bolivia, where it produces metal-bearing concentrates that include silver, zinc and lead. The company's Bolivian portfolio includes the Bolívar and Porco mines and the Caballo Blanco group of mining properties. It also has mineral processing facilities that support the treatment of ore from its operations.

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