Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.13 and traded as high as $8.67. SEACOR Marine shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 284,569 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SEACOR Marine in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMHI

SEACOR Marine Stock Up 15.8%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $234.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.19.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEACOR Marine

In other news, VP Andrew H. Everett II sold 4,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $41,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 194,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,790. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jesús Llorca sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 382,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,810. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEACOR Marine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMHI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 781.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SEACOR Marine in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,297 shares of the company's stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. NYSE: SMHI provides marine transportation and support services to the offshore oil and gas industry. Its vessels help move personnel, equipment and supplies between shore bases and offshore installations. The company operates a range of offshore support vessels, including platform supply vessels, anchor-handling towing supply vessels and crew transport vessels. Its services also support offshore logistics, towing and anchor handling, and other marine operations. SEACOR Marine serves customers in international offshore markets, including regions in the Americas, West Africa and the Middle East.

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