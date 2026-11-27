Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.2% during trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $509.87 and last traded at $506.50. Approximately 2,550,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,541,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $472.33.

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Seagate Technology News Roundup

Investors following STX have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Citi reiterated its Buy rating and $1,050 price target, implying substantial upside from the reference price in its report. That bullish view contrasts with the recent share-price decline. Citi’s outlook on Seagate

Citi reiterated its Buy rating and $1,050 price target, implying substantial upside from the reference price in its report. That bullish view contrasts with the recent share-price decline. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views are sharply divided: Citi remains bullish, while UBS cut its price target to $520 from $750 and kept a Neutral rating. UBS cited the prospect of faster hard-drive supply growth as Western Digital advances its HAMR-drive transition. UBS cuts Seagate price target

Analyst views are sharply divided: Citi remains bullish, while UBS cut its price target to $520 from $750 and kept a Neutral rating. UBS cited the prospect of faster hard-drive supply growth as Western Digital advances its HAMR-drive transition. Negative Sentiment: Despite strong recent results, STX has fallen substantially since its earnings report. Coverage attributes the weakness to valuation multiple compression and uncertainty about how durable AI-driven storage demand and hard-drive economics will be. Analysis of Seagate’s post-earnings decline

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Seagate Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,000.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Stock Up 7.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 2.16. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $686.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $700.87.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 252.47% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm's revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 37.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Seagate Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Morris sold 15,466 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.15, for a total transaction of $11,942,071.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,038,573.80. This trade represents a 33.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 49,984 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.16, for a total value of $38,595,645.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,756 shares in the company, valued at $54,634,952.96. This represents a 41.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 384,360 shares of company stock valued at $301,192,964 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Signature Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 29 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 70.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 29 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. One River Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the third quarter. One River Asset Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 45 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology develops and supplies data storage products and solutions for businesses and consumers. Its offerings include hard disk drives, solid-state drives and storage systems used in personal computers, data centers, cloud infrastructure and other applications that require digital data storage. The company sells products to original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, distributors and retail customers worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Seagate-branded storage devices and LaCie products, which focus on storage solutions for creative professionals and other users.

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