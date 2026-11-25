Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $432.04 and last traded at $472.33. 3,702,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 4,550,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $482.48.

Specifically, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 671 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.01, for a total transaction of $369,727.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 71,345 shares in the company, valued at $39,311,808.45. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP John Morris sold 218 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.01, for a total value of $120,120.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,250 shares in the company, valued at $10,606,942.50. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP John Morris sold 2,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.09, for a total value of $1,427,173.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,027 shares in the company, valued at $9,629,374.43. This trade represents a 12.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $1,000.00 to $900.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,000.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Latest Seagate Technology News

Investors following STX have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed its Buy rating and $1,100 price target, supporting the view that the recent pullback may leave room for a recovery. Article: 112% Upside for Seagate? Rosenblatt Thinks So, and Here’s How

Rosenblatt reaffirmed its Buy rating and $1,100 price target, supporting the view that the recent pullback may leave room for a recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Several executives, including the CEO and CFO, disclosed share sales. The reported transactions were to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards, and some were made under pre-arranged plans, so they may be less indicative of views on the company’s outlook. Article: Seagate Technology Stock: Insider James Ci Lee Sells 166 Shares

Several executives, including the CEO and CFO, disclosed share sales. The reported transactions were to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards, and some were made under pre-arranged plans, so they may be less indicative of views on the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns may be weighing on STX: GuruFocus says the shares remain significantly above its estimated fair value, even after the recent decline. The stock’s steep pullback also highlights investor sensitivity to expectations after a major rally. Article: Seagate Technology Stocks Fall 7.64%, Still Nearly Double GF Value

Seagate Technology Trading Down 2.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 2.16. The company's fifty day moving average is $692.41 and its 200-day moving average is $700.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 252.47%. Seagate Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 37.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,752.1% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,757,206 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $3,465,421,000 after buying an additional 3,554,342 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,655.9% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,136 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,329,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,538 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,650,477,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3,872.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 967,528 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $378,985,000 after acquiring an additional 943,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 701,502 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $647,023,000 after acquiring an additional 451,315 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology develops and supplies data storage products and solutions for businesses and consumers. Its offerings include hard disk drives, solid-state drives and storage systems used in personal computers, data centers, cloud infrastructure and other applications that require digital data storage. The company sells products to original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, distributors and retail customers worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Seagate-branded storage devices and LaCie products, which focus on storage solutions for creative professionals and other users.

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