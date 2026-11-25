Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.1580, with a volume of 183,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SBSW. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sibanye Gold from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBSW

Sibanye Gold Trading Down 3.7%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sibanye Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4985 per share. This represents a yield of 856.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its stake in Sibanye Gold by 2.1% during the third quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 4,678,063 shares of the company's stock worth $47,763,000 after buying an additional 97,269 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,514,261 shares of the company's stock worth $35,881,000 after acquiring an additional 254,893 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,098,285 shares of the company's stock worth $31,633,000 after purchasing an additional 498,622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 31.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,762,347 shares of the company's stock worth $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 655,929 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Gold during the first quarter worth $22,507,000. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye-Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold, is a multinational mining and metals-processing company headquartered in South Africa. The company was established in 2013 as a spin-off from Gold Fields and expanded beyond gold through acquisitions, including the purchase of U.S.-based Stillwater Mining Company in 2017. Its operations produce gold and platinum-group metals, including platinum, palladium and rhodium. The company also mines and processes other metals and minerals, with activities spanning South Africa and the United States, as well as projects and operations in Europe and Australia.

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