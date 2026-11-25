Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY - Get Free Report) shares were down 8.1% on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.1550. 21,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 56,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIFY. Wall Street Zen cut Sify Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sify Technologies in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on SIFY

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $143.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.58 million. Sify Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sify Technologies Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sify Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sify Technologies during the second quarter worth $21,239,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 135,109 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 50.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,828 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 59.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited is an India-based information and communications technology company that provides digital infrastructure and IT services to businesses. Its offerings include enterprise networking, data center services, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, and managed IT services. The company operates data centers and a nationwide network infrastructure in India, supporting organizations with connectivity, hosting, and digital transformation needs. Sify also serves customers with international operations through its enterprise technology services.

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