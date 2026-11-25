Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.17 and traded as high as $41.58. Silgan shares last traded at $41.47, with a volume of 1,101,243 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Silgan from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $38.00 price target on shares of Silgan and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Silgan has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLGN

Silgan Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.90%. Silgan's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Silgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Lewis sold 11,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $444,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 49,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,721.25. This represents a 18.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 65,068 shares of company stock worth $2,642,227 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckland Partners Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the second quarter worth about $6,439,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Silgan during the second quarter worth about $101,368,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 97.6% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 40,250 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 179,341 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of rigid packaging for consumer goods. Its products include metal containers, dispensing and specialty closures, and custom plastic containers used for food, beverages, pet food, personal care, and health care products. The company serves consumer-products companies across North America and international markets, with manufacturing operations in multiple regions. Silgan was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

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