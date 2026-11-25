Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.2130, with a volume of 89,970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SVM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $13.50) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Trading Down 5.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business's fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 29.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Silvercorp Metals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Silvercorp Metals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 17th that permits the company to repurchase 8,850,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 125.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,941,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,564,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,965 shares of the company's stock worth $40,887,000 after buying an additional 626,564 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth $39,719,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,554,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,924,000 after purchasing an additional 244,058 shares in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc. is a Canadian mining company focused on the production and exploration of silver, lead, zinc and gold. Its operating mines are in China, including properties in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province and the GC mine. The company also has mineral development and exploration interests in Ecuador, including the El Domo copper-gold project and the Condor gold project. Its portfolio spans operating mines and projects at earlier stages of development. Silvercorp is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Further Reading

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