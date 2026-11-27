Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE - Get Free Report) rose 11.1% during trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $28.57 and last traded at $28.8190. Approximately 254,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 770,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Skeena Resources to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Skeena Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Skeena Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on SKE

Skeena Resources Stock Up 10.9%

The company's 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that Skeena Resources Limited will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skeena Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Skeena Resources by 99.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,017,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,723 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Skeena Resources by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 1,620,600 shares of the company's stock worth $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 307,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,291,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,395,000 after purchasing an additional 55,463 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Skeena Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,768,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 336,404 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on gold and silver projects in British Columbia. Its main asset is the Eskay Creek project in the province's Golden Triangle, a region known for mineral deposits. Eskay Creek was a producing mine from 1994 to 2008. Skeena acquired the project from Barrick Gold in 2017 and is working to advance its redevelopment. The company has also held interests in other regional properties, including the Snip project. Skeena is headquartered in Vancouver and focuses on evaluating and developing mineral resources rather than operating a portfolio of producing mines.

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